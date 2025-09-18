The Fed Cuts Interest Rates, How Drought Reporting Influences Disaster Funding and Much More

On this episode of the Arkansas AgCast, we spotlight the return of the Arkansas Farm Trail passport program for its second season. We share how to apply, who’s eligible, and what benefits come with joining the trail. We also discuss the growing concern for drought and how the U.S. Drought Monitor can be a helpful tool with local input from farmers and ranchers.



We have the details on the Federal Reserve’s first interest rate cut of the year and what it means for agriculture. Finally, how Arkansas lawmakers are working to secure new federal relief for farmers as economic pressure continues to strain operations across the state.

