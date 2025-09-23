From above, it could be mistaken for early spring, with fields still waiting to be planted. In northeast Arkansas, hundreds of thousands of acres of crop land sat under water for too long during planting season. Now the land lies dormant. In a year when farmers needed a break from market pressures, many are left staring at empty fields and on the brink of losing their livelihoods. While the Big Beautiful Bill was passed earlier this year, its help will not be in farmers’ hands until late 2026, which could be too late for many farmers in Arkansas.