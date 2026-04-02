2026 Prospective Planting Report, New DEF Regulations and Much More

This Arkansas AgCast episode covers new EPA guidance aimed at reducing equipment downtime tied to DEF system failures, including changes that could improve reliability for farmers. We also take a closer look at USDA’s Prospective Plantings report and what shifting acreage trends could mean for corn, soybeans, rice and cotton in Arkansas and across the country.

In addition, new data shows farmers are receiving a smaller share of the food dollar, highlighting the growing role of processing, transportation and retail in the food supply chain. Finally, we cover the Arkansas Soybean Promotion Board new policy aimed at protecting producer-funded research from benefiting foreign competitors.