Illinois River Lawsuit Action, John Deere Right-to-Repair Settlement and Much More

From equipment to policy to education, this episode covers crucial ag news in the headlines right now. This week, we break down a major right-to-repair development as John Deere reaches a proposed $99 million settlement that could expand farmers’ access to equipment diagnostics and repair tools. We also provide an update on the Illinois River Watershed case after a federal judge rejected proposed settlements, adding continued uncertainty for poultry growers in northwest Arkansas.



In addition, we cover EPA’s summer waiver allowing E15 fuel sales to continue, and what that means for corn demand and fuel markets. Finally, Arkansas reaches a major milestone with approval for the state’s first college of veterinary medicine at Arkansas State University, paving the way for its first class of students this fall.