The Latest WASDE Data, the Data Behind Fertilizer Purchases and Much More

On this episode, we break down USDA’s latest WASDE report and what steady supply estimates mean for crop and livestock markets heading into the growing season. We also look at new American Farm Bureau survey data showing fertilizer affordability challenges for farmers, with rising input costs continuing to shape planting decisions across the country.



In addition, we discuss ongoing conversations in Washington for another round of farm aid and what that could mean for producers. Finally, we cover the continued spread of the Asian longhorned tick in Arkansas and the potential impact on cattle operations.