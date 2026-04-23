House Members Call for Rice Trade Investigation, USDA News and Much More | Arkansas AgCast

On this episode, we take a closer look at ongoing fertilizer challenges and how federal officials are working to stabilize supply and invest in domestic production. We also cover a new push led by Arkansas Rep. Rick Crawford to investigate foreign rice trade practices, a which could significantly impact for Arkansas farmers and global competitiveness. In addition, USDA is offering new funding opportunities through the Local Agriculture Market Program to support direct-to-consumer sales and strengthen regional food systems. Finally, we highlight the selection of five Arkansas farmers to serve on the state Farm Service Agency committee and what it means for programs across the state.