Farm Bill 2.0 News, Specialty Crop Bridge Payments and Much More | Arkansas AgCast

This week on Arkansas AgCast, we break down USDA’s new $1 billion Assistance for Specialty Crop Farmers Program and what it means for Arkansas growers. We also discuss the House Agriculture Committee’s new farm bill draft as markup begins and EPA’s decision to reinstate over-the-top dicamba use for the 2026 growing season. Plus, we provide an update on the decades-long Illinois River Watershed lawsuit and what recent settlements could mean for poultry producers in northwest Arkansas. Get the details on these key policy and regulatory updates affecting agriculture across the state.