Farmer Bridge Assistance Program Details, Flipping the Food Pyramid and Much More

This week on the Arkansas AgCast, we break down updated Dietary Guidelines for Americans from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. We look at how livestock, dairy, oilseed and pulse crop groups are responding to the shift and what it could mean for U.S. agriculture. We also cover new details on USDA’s Farmer Bridge Assistance Program, part of a $12 billion aid package, including payment timelines and eligibility. Plus, we explore how Brazil’s rise as the world’s largest beef producer is reshaping global beef markets. Finally, we share an important update for Arkansas farmers on the new Farmers Sales Tax Exemption Card from the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration and how it’s designed to simplify tax-free purchases.