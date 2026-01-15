WASDE Market Waves, AFBF Policy Decisions and Much More

This week on the Arkansas AgCast, we cover highlights from the American Farm Bureau Federation’s 107th Annual Convention, where delegates set policy priorities focused on labor, animal health, and risk management.



We also break down the first WASDE report of 2026, which showed larger-than-expected corn and soybean supplies and pressured grain markets. Finally, we take a forward look at farm technology trends for 2026, from drones and robotics to data-driven software tools, and how farmers are using innovation to manage costs, labor and efficiency moving forward.