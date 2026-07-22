2026 YF&R Excellence in Agriculture Award Finalist | The Holtzclaw Family

Meet Lindsey Holtzclaw of Taylor. A role in her local FFA chapter sparked a lifelong passion for agriculture. Lindsey is using her voice to advocate for agriculture through multiple volunteer roles at Farm Bureau, Arkansas Women in Ag and her full-time communications career at Farm Credit. Lindsey and her husband, Jes, are raising their three children in the rural way of life hoping to pass that passion on. Lindsey is one of three finalists for this year’s Young Farmers & Ranchers Excellence in Agriculture Award.



