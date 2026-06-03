Pistole promoted, Roedel joins Arkansas Farm Bureau

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., June 3 – Arkansas Farm Bureau has promoted Bryan Pistole to vice president of information technology and production and hired Rob Roedel as vice president of communications.

Bryan Pistole

Pistole has been with Arkansas Farm Bureau 11 years and most recently served as sr. director of public relations. Pistole will oversee the organization’s information technology infrastructure. A 35-year creative professional, Pistole will continue to serve as creative director, managing video production, graphic design and printing production operations, and serve as lead technical director for live events.

Rob Roedel

Roedel, a 37-year communications industry veteran, joins Arkansas Farm Bureau after 24 years at Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas. Most recently, he served as senior director of corporate communications. At Arkansas Farm Bureau, he will lead the organization’s comprehensive communications strategy and related programs.

Arkansas Farm Bureau is a nonprofit, private advocacy organization with more than 160,000 families throughout the state working to improve farm and rural life.

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Jason Brown

(501) 891-1475

jason.brown@arfb.com

Rob Roedel

(501) 944-2220

rob.roedel@arfb