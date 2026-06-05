2026 Ag in the Classroom Outstanding Teacher of the Year | Jenie James, Ward Central
Every year, Arkansas Farm Bureau recognizes an educator who successfully incorporates agriculture into classroom learning with the Ag in the Classroom Outstanding Teacher of the Year Award. For 2026, the honor was awarded to Jenie James, a counselor at Ward Central in Lonoke County. James integrates agriculture into academics and oversees the Ward Central Cultivating Kindness Garden, a therapeutic space for students to learn while connecting with agriculture, wellness and service.