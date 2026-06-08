Hudson Joins Arkansas Farm Bureau

Little Rock, Ark., June 8 – Allan Hudson, a 25-year health insurance professional, has joined Arkansas Farm Bureau as director of health plans.

Hudson will coordinate statewide health plan training, sales planning and health plan marketing initiatives. Additionally, Hudson will assist Farm Bureau agents in serving the healthcare coverage needs of Farm Bureau members and communities in all 75 counties.

Hudson is also an ordained minister and serves as lead pastor of Grace Church North Little Rock. It’s a congregation he and his wife, Lisa, planted eight years ago. His passion for ministry and community service allows him to impact lives both inside and outside the church.

Hudson has a long history of leadership and service. He is a past state president of National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors - Arkansas and continues to serve on its state board of directors. Hudson has contributed to his community on local school boards, chambers of commerce and Boys & Girls Club.

Arkansas Farm Bureau is a nonprofit, private advocacy organization with more than 160,000 families throughout the state working to improve farm and rural life.

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A high-resolution photo of Alan is available here.

Jason Brown

(501) 891-1475

jason.brown@arfb.com

Rob Roedel

(501) 944-2220

rob.roedel@arfb.com