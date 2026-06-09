2026 District Farm Families of the Year Announced

LITTLE ROCK – The 79th annual Arkansas Farm Family of the Year program has announced its eight district farm families, highlighting the diverse sectors that make up the state’s largest industry, agriculture. Judges will visit these farms to determine the Arkansas Farm Family of the Year, which will be announced Dec. 11.

The District Farm Families of the Year are:

Northwest District: the Haley family of Maysville (Benton County) - Pat and Whitny Haley are continuing a farming heritage that began more than 50 years ago with Whitny’s father. On more than 2,000 acres, they grow mixed-grass hay and raise cattle, poultry, sheep and goats. Pat and Whitny have two children, Garrett and Brooks.

Western District: the Rogers family (Logan County) - Ross and June Rogers began ranching more than 60 years ago. Over the years, they have expanded their operation to include 120 head of cattle on 900 acres. They also own a farm equipment business.

West Central District: the Frachiseur family of Gillham (Sevier County) - Phillip and Kristy Frachiseur have been farming for 23 years. With the help of their adult children, Kolby and Kelcy, son-in-law Dayton and 15-year-old son Kamp, they raise cattle and poultry on more than 800 acres. They also operate a litter and bedding service business.

Southwest District: the Fawcett family of Winthrop (Little River County) - As a fourth-generation farmer, Ricky Fawcett brings a lifetime of farming experience to the operation. He and his wife, Tanya, produce hay, honey and timber on 650 acres. They also raise cattle, poultry, goats and horses. They have two adult children, Elizabeth and R.B.

Southeast District: the Hornbeck family of DeWitt (Arkansas County) - Tyler and Paige Hornbeck have been farming for 15 years. On 2,500 acres, they grow corn and soybeans. Their three children, Jaden, Landri and Kani, help around the farm.

East Central District: the Vinson family of Rose Bud (White County) - Ben and Andrea Vinson have been farming for 16 years. On 700 acres, they raise cattle and poultry while also growing hay and timber. They have two children, Lane and Emily.

Northeast Central District: the East family of Clarkedale (Crittenden County) - Michael and Jodi East have been farming for 18 years. On 5,400 acres, they grow rice, soybeans, cotton and corn. They have two children, Mary Elizabeth and Goldie.

North Central District: the Newland family of Dennard (Van Buren County) - Danny Newland has spent more than 60 years in agriculture, including 25 years as an agricultural education teacher. He and his wife, Kathy, raise cattle and grow forage crops on 2,100 acres. They have two children, Lacey and Wes, and six grandchildren who are all involved in livestock shows.

The Farm Family of the Year program annually begins with the selection of top farm families in each county and ends in December with the selection of the Arkansas Farm Family of the Year. The family selected will represent Arkansas at the Sunbelt Expo Southeastern Farmer of the Year Competition. Arkansas has had three Southeast Farmer of the Year winners, Brian and Nan Kirksey (Clark County), 2008; Wildy Family Farms (Mississippi County), 2016; and the Cobb, Lyerly and Owen Family/partnership (Craighead County), 2023.

Families are judged on farm production, efficiency, management, family life and community leadership.

Sponsors of the Arkansas Farm Family of the Year program are Arkansas Farm Bureau, the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas and the Farm Credit Associations of Arkansas. Additionally, support for the program is provided by the Arkansas Department of Agriculture, Arkansas Department of Career Education, Arkansas Press Association, University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture and the USDA’s Farm Service Agency, Natural Resources Conservation Service and Rural Development.

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Jason Brown

(501) 891-1475

jason.brown@arfb.com

Rob Roedel

(501) 944-2220

rob.roedel@arfb