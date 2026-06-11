Little Rock, Ark – Arkansas Farm Bureau welcomes summer interns Lilly Bowen of Southern Arkansas University and Jonah Savell of Arkansas Tech University. The students will gain hands-on experience and improve professional skills while advancing Arkansas Farm Bureau’s mission to be the voice for farmers and ranchers.

Lilly Bowen

Bowen, from Sheridan, Arkansas, is a senior mass communication major with a minor in animal science. Bowen will intern with the ArFB Communications Department.

“I am excited and thankful for the opportunity to learn from the Communications team at Arkansas Farm Bureau,” said Bowen. “I look forward to further connecting my passion for agriculture with my passion for storytelling.”

Jonah Savell

Savell, from Oxford, Arkansas, is a senior agricultural business major. Savell will work in three departments: Commodities and Regulatory Affairs, Organization and Member Programs, and Public Affairs and Government Relations at ArFB.

“I am very grateful for the opportunity to play a part in supporting the voice of Arkansas agriculture as an intern for Arkansas Farm Bureau, said Savell. “I am excited to spend the summer supporting programs and advocating for policies that promote agriculture across Arkansas.”

During their internships, Bowen and Savell will provide support to members across the state, help coordinate events and attend a conference in Washington, D.C.

Arkansas Farm Bureau is a nonprofit, private advocacy organization with more than 160,000 member families throughout the state working to improve farm and rural life.

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Headshots provided for Lilly Bowen and Jonah Savell.

Jason Brown

(501) 891-1475

jason.brown@arfb.com

Rob Roedel

(501) 944-2220

rob.roedel@arfb.com