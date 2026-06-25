Senate Farm Bill Proposal, July 4th Cookout Cost and Much More
On this episode, we break down the Senate Agriculture Committee's newly released farm bill draft, including proposed updates to the farm safety net, crop insurance, specialty crop programs and rural development. We also look at new research showing how low Mississippi River levels can reduce the prices farmers receive for their grain, discuss the White House's request for additional farm assistance and share the results of American Farm Bureau's annual Fourth of July Cookout Survey.