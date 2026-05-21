Fertilizer Expansion Efforts, Rising Diesel Costs Reshape Planting Decisions and Much More
On this episode, we break down USDA’s latest efforts to expand domestic fertilizer production, how rising diesel costs are reshaping crop decisions for Arkansas farmers, and new trade commitments between the U.S. and China that could impact agricultural exports and input costs. We also look at continued strong demand for beef, pork and poultry despite higher grocery prices and what that means for livestock producers here in Arkansas.