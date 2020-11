In only 3 years Taylor Farms in Benton County has produced state-winning full blood buck and doe Boer goats. In the second part of this series we catch up with Lauren and Lexi of Taylor Farms to learn the ins and outs of showing award-winning goats. Haven't seen part 1? Go back and check it out!

Samuel, Lauren and Lexi are proud members of Centerton 4-H (Arkansas 4-H).