Arkansas Farm Bureau Announces New Program to Promoting Direct-to-Consumer Farms and Ranches

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., March 11 – Arkansas Farm Bureau (ArFB) is excited to announce the Arkansas Farm Trail (AFT), launching March 15. AFT allows farmers to share stories, connect with consumers and increase visibility for ArFB members who produce direct-to-consumer products. This first-of-its-kind Arkansas program will connect consumers with local agriculture and teach about the state's agricultural industry.

In its first year, AFT will include more than 20 farms across 16 counties. The farms on the list grow or raise at least one food product sold on the farm. This farm-to-shelf experience allows farmers to showcase products and emphasize the importance of buying local, while teaching customers how food is grown and produced. Farmers in the program will offer fruits, vegetables, grains, meat, canned goods and more.

Consumers can get a passport at any farm in the program, at their county Farm Bureau office or by printing it online. With the passport, consumers visit farms to make a purchase and collect a stamp. Prizes will be available according to the number of stamps, with a grand prize for the first three participants submitting passports with stamps from every farm. The grand prize is a custom-made fire pit made by members of Arkansas FFA.

“With agriculture being the number one industry in Arkansas, this program is a long time coming,” said John McMinn, director of commodity activities at ArFB. “Over the past decade, farmers in the state have built a strong community of direct-to-consumer sales, which provides a unique opportunity to teach customers how their food is produced. We wanted to capitalize on that teaching opportunity while also promoting the state’s farmers. The Arkansas Farm Trail is a win for farmers and consumers.”

For more information about the AFT, visit ARFarmTrail.com.

Arkansas Farm Bureau is a nonprofit, private advocacy organization with more than 180,000 families throughout the state working to improve farm and rural life.

