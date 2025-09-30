Arkansas Farm Trail Expands, Opens Applications for Second Season

The Arkansas Farm Trail passport program will expand in 2026 with more farms across the state. Applications are open through Oct. 17, for farmers to join the effort connecting consumers with Arkansas agriculture.

The Arkansas Farm Trail gives visitors a hands-on experience at local farms to shop for Arkansas-grown products and learn the stories behind their food. Shoppers carry a Farm Trail passport, collecting stamps at farms when they make purchases. The more stamps collected, the bigger the prize package.

“The farm trail launch was a huge success, both for farmers and for families exploring Arkansas agriculture,” said John McMinn, director of commodity activities and economics at Arkansas Farm Bureau. “We’re excited to build on that momentum, expand the program and help even more farmers reach new customers.

Benefits for farmers include free statewide marketing, promotional materials like signage and displays, and visibility driving on-farm sales. The program is open to Arkansas farms that sell local foods such as fruits, vegetables, grains animal products and more. To qualify, farms must sell from a dedicated structure like a farm stand, shop, barn or storefront on their farm.

Participation is free with an Arkansas Farm Bureau membership, but space is limited. Selection will be based on factors like regional diversity and products. Farmers can apply at ArFarmTrail.com.

Arkansas Farm Bureau is a nonprofit, private advocacy organization with more than 180,000 families throughout the state working to improve farm and rural life.

Steve Eddington

(501) 228-1383

steve.eddington@arfb.com

or

Jason Brown

(501) 891-1475

jason.brown@arfb.com