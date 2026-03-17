Arkansas Farm Trail Set to Launch March 28

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., March 17 – Arkansas Farm Bureau is excited to open the 2026 Arkansas Farm Trail, launching March 28. AFT allows farmers to share stories, connect with consumers and increase visibility for ArFB members producing direct-to-consumer goods. Returning for a second season, AFT is the first-of-its-kind Arkansas program that connects consumers with local agriculture and teaches about the state's agricultural industry.

The 2026 AFT includes nearly 40 passport stops, almost doubling the number in its second year. The featured farms grow or raise at least one food product sold on site. This farm-to-shelf experience allows producers to showcase what they grow, raise and make, while emphasizing the importance of buying local and teaching customers how food is grown and produced. Farmers in the program offer fruits, vegetables, grains, meat, canned goods and more.

Consumers can get a passport at any participating farm, at their county Farm Bureau office or by printing it from the website. With the passport, consumers visit farms to make a purchase and collect a stamp. Prizes are awarded according to the number of stamps, with a grand prize for the first six participants submitting passports stamped by 22 farms. The grand prize is a fire pit custom-made by members of Arkansas FFA.

“With agriculture as Arkansas’s number one industry, the response to the Arkansas Farm Trail shows just how much people want to connect with the farmers who produce their food,” said John McMinn, director of commodity activities at ArFB. “In just its second year, we’ve nearly doubled participation to 39 farms across the state. That growth reflects the strong direct-to-consumer movement Arkansas farmers have built and the growing interest from families who want to see where their food comes from. The Arkansas Farm Trail continues to create a win for both farmers and consumers by strengthening that connection.”

For more information about the AFT, visit ARFarmTrail.com.

Arkansas Farm Bureau is a nonprofit, private advocacy organization with more than 160,000 families throughout the state working to improve farm and rural life.

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Jason Brown

(501) 891-1475

jason.brown@arfb.com