COVID-19 Policy & Issue Updates

Arkansas Farm Bureau Updates & Commentary

Labor and Immigration Updates

CARES Act Benefits for Agriculture

Recap: ArFB H-2A Call with Congressional Leaders

Arkansas Farm Bureau Institutes Work-From-Home Policy

American Farm Bureau Information & Statements

The Impact of COVID-19 on Agriculture -- American Farm Bureau's homepage for information and updates on the impace of the coronavirus crisis on agriculture.

What’s in the CARES Act for Food and Agriculture

Coronavirus Aid Package Critical for Farmers

State Department Clears the Way for Agriculture Workforce

USDA Information & News Releases

USDA COVID-19 Homepage - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's home for information and announcements related to the coronavirus crisis.

H-2A Visa Program & COVID-19 Homepage

USDA Provides Flexibility to Shell Egg Industry

USDA Implements Immediate Measures to Help Rural Residents, Businesses and Communities Affected by COVID-19

Secretary Perdue Applauds State Department’s H-2 Decision

Other Links and Documents

Arkansas Ag Industry Letter to Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Essential Industry Status

U.S. Department of State H-2 Visas Announcement

U.S. Department of Homeland Security Memo on Essential Infrastructure

FSA Makes Changes to Farm Loan, Disaster, Conservation and Safety Net Programs to Make it Easier for Customers to Conduct Business

#StillFarming video messages from Arkansas farmers, ranchers and ag industry leaders

#AgisEssential video messages from Arkansas farmers, ranchers and ag industry leaders